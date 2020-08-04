Do Not Allow IPL in Dubai, CAIT Urges Shah and Jaishankar

In the letter, CAIT national president B.C. Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said at a time when Chinese aggression on Indian borders gave rise to the anti-China sentiments in India, the BCCI's decision was contrary to the broad government policy.

Citing the cancellation of events, like Olympics and Wimbledon, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they said the BCCI decision must be condemned. The BCCI's move reflected its greed for money, it said.

They also said the Centre had taken several steps to reduce country's dependence on China, which included ban on 59 Chinese apps, rejecting partnership of Chinese companies in railways and highway projects. Under such a scenario, the BCCI decision smacked of utter disregard for the government policy, involving Chinese companies, they said.