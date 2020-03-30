Dhoni Wanted to Earn Rs 30 Lakh & Live Peacefully: Wasim Jaffer

"In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi," Jaffer answered on his twitter handle to a query from a fan on Saturday.

The Mumbaikar, who earlier this month retired from all forms of cricket, was replying when a fan asked him his favourite memory with MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has not played for India in the last eight and a half month ever since the World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand.

He was supposed to make a comeback at the IPL, leading his team Chennai Super Kings but the cash-rich tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday, was postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.