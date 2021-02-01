‘Democracy Changing to Dictatorship?’ Bajrang Slams Journo Arrest

One of the world’s best wrestlers and India’s biggest shot at a medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, Bajrang Punia has spoken out against the arrest of journalist Mandeep Punia.

‘The same Supreme Court that held an emergency hearing for Arnab (Goswami) is now silent on the arrest of Manpreet Punia. Think about it, this is not correct for a democracy. Journalists’ voice should not be silenced like this. Why is a democracy being changed into a dictatorship? Listen to the farmer’s voice, don’t suppress it,’ tweeted Bajrang