David Warner has picked up a new hobby - Tik Tok!The Australia opener has lately been active on the social media platform, making videos with his daughters and wife.The latest entry is a video with his wife Candice Warner where they've given the '#FlipTheSwitch' challenge a shot.At first, Warner can be seen wearing his Australian one-day uniform and holding a cricket bat while his wife, a professional 'ironwoman', is pretend-kayaking in the background. But when the shot 'switches', it is Candice in the Australian kit and Warner in what looks like a women's pink swimsuit.The couple have been indoors–much like the rest of the world–for the last few weeks, taking care of their three daughters. Candice in fact self-quarantined herself at the end of March for 15 days while David took care of the daughters.Now that the family is enjoying the downtime together, there have been quite a few TikTok videos from the Warner family. One that went viral had David dancing to 'Sheila Ki Jawaani' with his daughter.