Chennai Super Kings Cancel Practice Sessions Due to Coronavirus

Chennai Super Kings' practice sessions will stand suspended from Saturday in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Friday.

The three-time IPL champions had commenced training from March 2 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu getting down to work.

"Chennai Super Kings practice sessions at M A Chidambaram stadium stands suspended from March 14, considering the present COVID-19 situation," Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy said in a press release.