Chennai Super Kings Cancel Practice Sessions Due to Coronavirus
Chennai Super Kings' practice sessions will stand suspended from Saturday in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Friday.
The three-time IPL champions had commenced training from March 2 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu getting down to work.
"Chennai Super Kings practice sessions at M A Chidambaram stadium stands suspended from March 14, considering the present COVID-19 situation," Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy said in a press release.
38-year old MS Dhoni, making a comeback to cricket after almost a year, has been training with the CSK players and the practice sessions have been drawing thousands of fans each day.
The talismanic CSK skipper has been the star attraction during the team's practice with fans expressing their love for the veteran. He indulged in some big hitting, much to the delight of the fans.
The others who have been taking part in the team's net sessions are Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, who linked up with the squad a couple of days ago, Kedar Jadhav, new recruit Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, K M Asif and local players R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan among others.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )