Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar: Kohli in Good Company on Mt 100 Million

It may have been a while since Indian captain Virat Kohli scored a century on the cricket field, but off the field and on Instagram, he has joined a select list of personalities who have more than 100 million followers.

Kohli is the only cricketer to have achieved the social media milestone and also has more than three times the followers of MS Dhoni (30.4 million), who is the second most followed Indian cricketer on Instagram.