Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement to Actor Natasha Stankovic
Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement to his actor-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media.
Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand, which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team.
Pandya quoted a hit Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Shaan' as the 27-year-old Stankovic flaunted the engagement ring sitting by his side.
