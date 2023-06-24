‘Cricket to Culinary’, Suresh Raina Takes Up a New Adventure in Second Innings

Suresh Raina has embarked upon a new journey as an entrepreneur as he transformed his love for food into a business venture by starting an Indian restaurant in Amsterdam. The restaurant which is named Raina- Culinary Treasure of India, aims to popularise authentic flavors from different parts of India in Europe.
While sharing this news on his social media, Raina posted several pictures of the restaurant along with some sneak peek into the restaurant’s kitchen. He wrote, “Get ready for a culinary explosion like never before! I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage!”
Throwing some light on the aim of his new adventure, he wrote, “Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavors from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart.”
“What sets Raina apart is not just the food, but the unwavering commitment to quality, creativity, and utmost delight in every dish we serve. We take immense pride in showcasing the depth and variety of Indian cuisine, prepared with love, precision, and a dash of my personal touch,” he added.
After serving the country through his game, spreading the taste of India to the rest of the world is another way for Raina to give a “tribute” to India as he wrote, "Prepare your taste buds for a remarkable journey where each dish tells a story and every bite is a celebration of Indian heritage. From the rich spices of North India to the aromatic curries of South India, Raina Indian Restaurant is a tribute to the diverse and vibrant culinary tapestry of my beloved country."
A lot of people from the cricketing world have shared their best wishes with Raina, who is stepping into the new world. While his former Indian teammate, Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Congratulations brother. I am coming to eat there”, Dwayne Bravo, who shared the dressing room with Raina during their CSK stint, wrote, “congrats brother.”
