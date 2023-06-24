‘Cricket to Culinary’, Suresh Raina Takes Up a New Adventure in Second Innings

Suresh Raina has embarked upon a new journey as an entrepreneur as he transformed his love for food into a business venture by starting an Indian restaurant in Amsterdam. The restaurant which is named Raina- Culinary Treasure of India, aims to popularise authentic flavors from different parts of India in Europe.

While sharing this news on his social media, Raina posted several pictures of the restaurant along with some sneak peek into the restaurant’s kitchen. He wrote, “Get ready for a culinary explosion like never before! I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage!”