Chennai’s Super King! Twitter Celebrates Ashwin’s 5th Test Century
R Ashwin followed up his fifer with the ball in the Chennai Test with a century on Day 3 vs England.
A fifer while bowling and then a century with the bat and R Ashwin is making sure to put forward his best all-round performance in front of his hometown fans in Chennai.
The Indian spinner reached the three figure mark in the final session on Day 3 with a boundary off Moeen Ali. His fifth Test century for India as he’s helped the team’s lead go past 400 during this second Test.
Ashwin came into bat at the fall of the Axar Patel’s wicket when India were 106/6. He partnered Virat Kohli to add a massive 96 runs for the seventh wicket and even after the Indian skipper got out, Ashwin soldiered on and India were at 268/9 by the time he scored his century.
Ashwin was the last player to get out as he finished on 106, scored off 148 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six.
