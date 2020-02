Captain Virat Kohli ‘Thrilled’ With New RCB Logo for IPL 2020

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be the 13th season of the cash-rich T20 league. RCB are one of three founding members who have never won the title. They last managed to qualify for the playoffs in 2016 after which they have finished bottom of the table twice in three years.

For now, however, Kohli's focus will be on the longest format of the game with his Indian team preparing to take on New Zealand in a two-Test series starting on February 21. The series is the final leg of their tour of New Zealand in which they have won a T20I series 5-0 before losing the subsequent ODI series 3-0.