Called Some Pak Supporters Animals: Gibbs Recalls His 2007 Ban

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs on Tuesday recalled the "rowdy" behaviour of some Pakistani fans during the home Test series in 2007 leading to a racist retort by him and a subsequent two-Test ban.

Asked by one of his Twitter followers about the comments he made at the those fans, Gibbs wrote: "Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area".