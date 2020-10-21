‘Bubble to Bubble Cricket Not Sustainable,’ Say Morgan & Holder

England skipper Eoin Morgan and West Indies' Jason Holder believe it is "untenable" to expect players to continue to spend extended periods in bio-secure bubble amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Morgan and Holder are currently in the UAE, taking part in the 2020 IPL edition. While Morgan is leading Kolkata Knight Riders, Holder is playing for SunRisers Hyderabad.

England played West Indies in a bio-secure environment back home. They then hosted Pakistan and Australia and now some of their players are playing for different IPL franchises in the United Arab Emirates.