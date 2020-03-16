Brad Hogg Says This Player Will Score First Double Century in T20s

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has said that India's star opening batsman Rohit Sharma is the one who is most likely to score a double ton in T20s. Hogg said this in a tweet while answering questions from fans on social media.

"Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground," Hogg tweeted when the fan asked him who he thinks will be the first to achieve the milestone.