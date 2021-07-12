Euro 2020: Boris Johnson, Archer, Stokes, FA Hit Out at Racist Abuse on Players

FA 'Disgusted'

England FA also backed its players and tweeted, "We are disgusted that some of our squad -- who have given everything for the shirt this summer -- have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game.

"We stand with our players," it added.

The football's governing body in England also issued a statement saying, "The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team," the statement added.

London's police service, the Metropolitan Police has said it is investigating the "offensive and racist social media comments".

"We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final," it said in a tweet.

"This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated."