Best Wishes Pour in for Kapil Dev After He Suffers a Heart Attack
Former cricketer Madan Lal wrote that Kapil Dev was admitted in time after he felt uneasiness.
Wishes have started pouring in for legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev after he suffered a heart attack on 23 October. The 61-year old former cricketer was admitted to a Delhi hospital and has undergone an angioplasty. He is currently out of danger and is expected to be discharged in a few days, the hospital said.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli sent prayers for his speedy recovery and wrote, “Get well soon Paaji.”
The former cricketer and now a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir wrote, “ Wishing Kapil Dev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir!”
Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman too sent their good wishes and prayed for Kapil Dev’s quick recovery.
The India team and Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery Kapil Dev sir. Strength always.”
Former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma too gave his prayers for the all-rounder saying, “ All my prayers for speedy recovery of Kapil Dev paji.”
Legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi sent his thought and prayers for Kapil Dev, saying he is ‘The Greatest Champion”.
Cricketers Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suresh Raina and Badminton star Saina Nehwal too gave their best wishes for his speedy recovery.
Former cricketer Madan Lal gave an update on Twitter saying that the procedures have been successful after he was taken to the hospital with a complaint of uneasiness.
The former India batsman and now the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, Mohammad Kaif wrote that Kapil Dev is a fighter and wished his best for his speedy recovery.
Speedster Ishant Sharma too sent his good vibes to Kapil Dev and said that he is in his thoughts.
Commentators and experts Aakash Chopra and Harsha Bhogle too joined in sending their prayers and wishing for his speedy recovery.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.