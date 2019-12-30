BBL: Umpire Stuns Rashid Khan With Funny Decision Reversal

A funny incident happened in a Big Bash League (BBL) match featuring Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades where the former emerged victorious by 18 runs.

In the 17th over of the Renegades' run chase, ace Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan's delivery hit Beau Webster on the pads after which he appealed for an LBW following which on-field umpire Greg Davidson started to raise his finger but changed his mind midway and started scratching his nose.

Khan meanwhile, started his celebration however, Davidson soon confirmed that the batsman was not out.