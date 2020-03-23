Bajrang Punia to Donate 6 Months’ Salary to Aid COVID-19 Treatment

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday decided to donate his six months salary towards fight against COVID-19 pandemic and called for postponement of Tokyo Olympics, saying the mega event will lose sheen if it goes ahead in the absence of nations who have already pulled out.

The 25-year-old Bajrang is one of India's medal contenders at the Games, which are under doubt due to the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 15000 lives and infected more than 3,00,000 people worldwide.

Bajrang, the 2019 World Championship bronze medallist, works with the Railways as an officer on special duty (OSD).