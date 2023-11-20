ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Babar Azam Congratulates Australia on a "Commanding Win" in Final Against India

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was among the many cricketers to congratulate Australia on their World Cup win.

IANS
Published
Sports Buzz
2 min read
Babar Azam, who quit as Pakistan captain a few days ago, congratulated the Australia team for their commanding win over India in the final of ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 by six wickets to lift the trophy for the sixth time in the history of the sport.

Australia defeated India convincingly as they chased down the target of 241 with six wickets in hand, courtesy of a brilliant century by Travis Head.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam took to Instagram to share a post stating, "Congratulations Cricket Australia. What a commanding performance in the final."

Putting India to bat first, Australia restricted India to just 240 runs. Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cumming took two apiece.

It was a great show by Travis Head with the bat as he became the only third Australian after Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting to score a century in a World Cup final.

Travis Head played a handy knock of 137 runs in 120 deliveries and added a match-winning partnership with Marbis Labuschagne. Both batters added 192 runs for the fourth wicket partnership to take Australia to the finishing line.

Labuschagne stayed not out on 58 as Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs for Australia, who clinched their sixth World Cup title.

Topics:  2023 ICC World Cup 

