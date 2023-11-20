Babar Azam Congratulates Australia on a "Commanding Win" in Final Against India

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam took to Instagram to share a post stating, "Congratulations Cricket Australia. What a commanding performance in the final."

Putting India to bat first, Australia restricted India to just 240 runs. Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cumming took two apiece.

It was a great show by Travis Head with the bat as he became the only third Australian after Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting to score a century in a World Cup final.

Travis Head played a handy knock of 137 runs in 120 deliveries and added a match-winning partnership with Marbis Labuschagne. Both batters added 192 runs for the fourth wicket partnership to take Australia to the finishing line.

Labuschagne stayed not out on 58 as Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs for Australia, who clinched their sixth World Cup title.