Avoid Fake News Trap in Fight Against Coronavirus: Leander Paes

Legendary Indian tennis player Leander Paes on Thursday said the country must not panic and fall in the trap of fake news in its battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to follow WHO guidelines to stay safe.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has killed 8,809 people and infected 21,8631 across 157 countries, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University. In India, the number cases have risen to 169 across cities.

"We currently face a big battle against an opponent that is spreading its reach across the globe. At times like this, it's most important that we each play our part in the community and ensure we contribute to a healthy society," Paes tweeted.

