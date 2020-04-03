Anushka Calls Virat For Dinner, Interrupts His Chat With KP
As Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen were engrossed in their chat, Anushka Sharma gave her husband a timely reminder for dinner.
As Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen were engrossed in their chat, Anushka Sharma gave her husband a timely reminder for dinner.(Photo: Instagram/@Virat.Kohli)

While Virat Kohli’s Instagram live video chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen went on for an hour, actor Anushka Sharma made sure that her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has his dinner on time.

As the cricketers were engrossed in their conversation, it was Anushka who gave a timely reminder in the the comment section that dinner was ready. A screenshot of the live chat showed a comment left by Anushka which read: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’.

In fact, Pietersen shared a screenshot of the comment made by Anushka with a message: “When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out.”
Never Felt Better: Virat on his Change in Diet

Pietersen and Kohli spoke on various topics during the live chat ranging from what they were doing during this lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic to their experiences of playing together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

During the conversation Virat also opened up about his eating habits and diet. Virat, who became a vegetarian in 2018, said he never felt better since changing his diet,

“Left eating meat just before the England Test series ... and I have never felt better in my life, to be honest.”
Virat Kohli

Explaining what led to the sudden change, Virat said that during the 2018 tour to South Africa, he was diagnosed with a cervical spine issue while playing a Test match, which compressed a nerve and he could barely feel his little finger.

“It was hurting like mad. Then I got my tests done and my stomach was too acidic and my body was too acidic, creating too much uric acid ... That is why I stopped eating meat completely in the middle of England tour to cut down the uric acid.”
Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Virat’s actor wife Anushka Sharma is also a vegetarian.

