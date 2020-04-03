Anushka Calls Virat For Dinner, Interrupts His Chat With KP
While Virat Kohli’s Instagram live video chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen went on for an hour, actor Anushka Sharma made sure that her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has his dinner on time.
As the cricketers were engrossed in their conversation, it was Anushka who gave a timely reminder in the the comment section that dinner was ready. A screenshot of the live chat showed a comment left by Anushka which read: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’.
Never Felt Better: Virat on his Change in Diet
Pietersen and Kohli spoke on various topics during the live chat ranging from what they were doing during this lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic to their experiences of playing together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
During the conversation Virat also opened up about his eating habits and diet. Virat, who became a vegetarian in 2018, said he never felt better since changing his diet,
Explaining what led to the sudden change, Virat said that during the 2018 tour to South Africa, he was diagnosed with a cervical spine issue while playing a Test match, which compressed a nerve and he could barely feel his little finger.
Meanwhile, Virat’s actor wife Anushka Sharma is also a vegetarian.
