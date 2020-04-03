Anushka Calls Virat For Dinner, Interrupts His Chat With KP

While Virat Kohli’s Instagram live video chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen went on for an hour, actor Anushka Sharma made sure that her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has his dinner on time.

As the cricketers were engrossed in their conversation, it was Anushka who gave a timely reminder in the the comment section that dinner was ready. A screenshot of the live chat showed a comment left by Anushka which read: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’.