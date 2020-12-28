‘True Team Man’: Rahane Wins (More) Fans For Gesture After Run Out
Ajinkya Rahane walked up to Ravindra Jadeja after the run out and encouraged him to play on.
India were bowled out for 326 early on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, having started on the overnight score of 277/5.
The first of the wickets to fall on the day was captain Ajinkya Rahane’s who was run out on 112. He added 8 runs to his overnight score before he was found short of his crease while answering Jadeja’s call for a run.
This is the second time Rahane is involved in a run out on this Australian tour after a mix-up with Virat in Adelaide had resulted in Kohli’s wicket. On the eve of the second Test, Rahane had told the media that he had gone and apologised to Virat about the run out after the match.
On Monday in Melbourne though, Rahane’s reaction after being run out has won the batter even more fans with many applauding his gesture of walking up to Ravindra Jadeja and giving him a pat on the back.
