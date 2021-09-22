Abhinav Bindra Gifts Neeraj Chopra a Puppy 'Tokyo', Wishes For a Sibling 'Paris'

Indian sports' two biggest stars Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra caught up on Wednesday when the Tokyo Olympics' gold medallist was hosted by the Beijing Olympics' gold medallist.

Bindra gifted Neeraj a small puppy they named 'Tokyo'. But there was a little rider with the gift, the retired shooter, in his post on social media, joked that he hoped Tokyo "will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024!"

The former shooter was alluding to the next Olympic Games which will take place in 2024 in Paris.