Abhinav Bindra Gifts Neeraj Chopra a Puppy 'Tokyo', Wishes For a Sibling 'Paris'
Abhinav Bindra gifted Neeraj Chopra a puppy named Tokyo.
Indian sports' two biggest stars Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra caught up on Wednesday when the Tokyo Olympics' gold medallist was hosted by the Beijing Olympics' gold medallist.
Bindra gifted Neeraj a small puppy they named 'Tokyo'. But there was a little rider with the gift, the retired shooter, in his post on social media, joked that he hoped Tokyo "will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024!"
The former shooter was alluding to the next Olympic Games which will take place in 2024 in Paris.
Neeraj too shared pictures of their meeting on his social meeting and wrote, "Started my time off by spending a wonderful afternoon with Abhinav Bindra sir and his family. Was able to introduce my medal to its elder sibling from Beijing and also enjoyed the warm hospitality of the Bindra family. Thank you sir for hosting us and for introducing me to 'Tokyo', the newest member of the Chopra family!"
Neeraj Chopra was the only Indian to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics while also becoming the first ever Indian to win an Olympic gold in track and field. Abhinav Bindra, on the other hand, had become India's first individual Olympic gold medallist when he won the 10m air rifle gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.