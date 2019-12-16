Aakash Chopra Joins Irfan Pathan in Condemning Anti-CAA Violence

Former India opener Aakash Chopra on Monday joined Irfan Pathan in expressing concern after several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured in police lathi charge during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act which turned violent on Sunday evening.

"Deeply disturbing visuals from educational institutions across the country. Teary eyed. They are one of us. These kids are the future of this country. We don't make India great by silencing their voices with the use of force. You'll only turn them against India," Chopra said in a tweet.