Charulata Patel, Team India’s 87-Year-Old Superfan, Passes Away
Team India’s superfan who became an overnight sensation during the 2019 World Cup took her last breath on Monday, 13 January at 5:30 pm.
The 87-year-old was seen cheering for the Indian team from the stands throughout the World Cup last year.
Wearing a tricolor scarf, she was first seen cheering for Virat Kohli and his team in the match against Bangladesh. Her enthusiasm and energy was such that the cameraman couldn’t help but pan his camera towards her time and again.
The BCCI expressed grief on their official Twitter handle on Thursday and wrote: "Team India's Superfan Charulata Patelji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace."
After the Men in Blue registered a 28-run win, which saw them qualify to the knockouts, skipper Virat Kohli and deputy Rohit Sharma had met Charulata. Both the Indian cricketers had walked up to her to seek her blessings.
The Indian captain also took to Twitter to thank Charulata Patel for supporting the team with full energy.
Even Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to thank the 87-year-old after the match.
Charulata, who was said to keep a close track of the team, had also expressed her wish to be present for Team India's title victory at the iconic Lord's on 14 July. However, her wish remained unfulfilled as India were knocked out in the semi-finals at the hands of New Zealand.
Charulata’s official Instagram account confirmed the news of her passing away on Wednesday. Her grandchildren posted a photo of her with a heartfelt message in the caption.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it's true 'small things come in small packages' our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world,” the wrote.
They also thanked the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma for meeting her and making her feel extra special.
“I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention. A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer,” they said.
