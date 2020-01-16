Charulata Patel, Team India’s 87-Year-Old Superfan, Passes Away

Team India’s superfan who became an overnight sensation during the 2019 World Cup took her last breath on Monday, 13 January at 5:30 pm.

The 87-year-old was seen cheering for the Indian team from the stands throughout the World Cup last year.

Wearing a tricolor scarf, she was first seen cheering for Virat Kohli and his team in the match against Bangladesh. Her enthusiasm and energy was such that the cameraman couldn’t help but pan his camera towards her time and again.

The BCCI expressed grief on their official Twitter handle on Thursday and wrote: "Team India's Superfan Charulata Patelji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace."