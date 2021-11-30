'83' Trailer Captures Emotions but Hope It Will Sift Fact From Fiction

The much-awaited movie based around India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win is almost here, with the trailer being released on Tuesday.

The 3 minute 49 second clip has sparked a lot of interest and a lot of debate on social media. The movie, when it gets released, will also generate a lot of interest because it is based on an event that changed the course of Indian and world cricket, forever.

The part that has caught one's imagination for now is the match at the Tunbridge Wells when the then captain Kapil Dev struck a hurricane 175 not out against Zimbabwe to revive the innings and India's campaign in the World Cup.

Now there are a number of stories about that match. Some of it fact and most of it fiction.