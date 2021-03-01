46 or 44? Shahid Afridi Adds to Age Confusion Once Again!

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, while thanking his fans on Monday for their birthday wishes, said in his tweet that he is turning 44 this year, despite saying earlier in his autobiography that he was born in 1975 which would mean he is now 46!

"Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS (Multan Sultans) fans," tweeted Afridi.