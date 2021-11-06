Virat & Indian Team Visit Scotland's Dressing Room After T20 WC Match

Coetzer pointed out how India made good use of the conditions while bowling first, skittling Scotland for just 85 in 17.4 overs. "They showed how to use the surface and how to execute their yorkers. The spinners had variations and plenty of mystery about some of their bowlers. When you face guys like that for the very first time, which we did today, it was always going to be hard. We have a fantastic group of players and will go from strength to strength after this."

Scotland, who entered the Super 12 stage of the tournament for the first time, are already out of the race for the semi-finals. They will play their last match of Group 2 against table-toppers Pakistan on Sunday.

The 37-year-old highlighted how cricket in the country can build upon its success of entering the Super 12 stage in the UAE and Oman this year in all aspects. "I hope the years ahead are full of positive movement, not only for us but also in the game to keep growing it as much as possible. It's so exciting to see various teams growing from strength to strength. You look at Oman, how much they have developed in the last couple of years."

"For us at Cricket Scotland, it's brilliant to see how we have managed to see ourselves in Super 12 and qualifying for the next World Cup. There's plenty to look forward to. We can't be happy with just playing a few Super 12 games and going back to home and to our systems that we have there. We need to be brave and push that little bit further and we need support there."

