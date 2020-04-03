From Chiku to Health Scare: 10 Things Virat Kohli Revealed to KP

The duo, who played together at the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the early days of the Indian Premier League (IPL), spoke on various topics during the live chat ranging from what they were doing during this lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic to their experiences of playing together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli, who spoke his heart out, opened up of on topics like his future in international cricket, why he became a vegetarian and why Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to lay their hands on the IPL trophy.