The Hundred: Smriti Mandhana Stars With Fifty in Southern Brave’s 10-Wicket Win

The star Indian batter looked in imperious touch as she slammed the very first ball of the chase for a boundary. The 26-year-old then continued in the same vein as she hit Natalie Scriver for a hat-trick of fours a few balls later.

She raced to her fifty in 30 balls before sealing the victory with a fabulous six.

Earlier, Elyse Villani (25), Marie Kelly (22) and Scriver (19) served as the main contributors for the Rockets. Apart from Bell, Amanda-Jade Wellington snared three wickets, giving away 18 runs for the Braves.