Singapore Smash Table Tennis: India's Sharath Kamal Storms into Quarterfinals

Top Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Singapore Smash table tennis tournament with a 3-0 win over Omar Assar of Egypt in the men’s singles Round-of-16 in Singapore on Thursday.

Sharath won the pre-quarterfinal clash 11-4, 11-8, 12-10 to advance to the next round.

Sharath ranked 88th in the world dominated the game right from the start with his attacking approach, giving no chance to World No.22 Omar. His trademark forehand topspin and backhand whiplash from the back of the table were in full flow in all three games.