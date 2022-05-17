Shoaib Akhtar Knew He Was Chucking, Quips Virender Sehwag

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has quipped that Pakistan's express pacer Shoaib Akhtar used to 'chuck', adding that the much feared bowler knew "he used to jerk his elbow".

Speaking on Home of Heroes, Sports18's latest offering, Sehwag said that it was tough to pick the Pakistani pacer because of his action.

"Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC (International Cricket Council) ban him otherwise?" Sehwag said. "(Australian pace bowler) Brett Lee's hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib (Akhtar), you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from."