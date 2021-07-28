All 8 Close Contacts of Krunal Pandya in Isolation, Will Miss T20I Series

According to the report, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, K Gowtham and Ishan Kishan are the eight players who have been put into isolation.

The second T20I was scheduled to be played on 27 July but after Pandya's test result, it had been rescheduled to the 28th.

Rahul Dravid is still left with 11 players who can play in the remaining games. The available players are Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Chetan Sakariya.

The outbreak in the camp will also delay the departure of Prithvi and Suryakamar to join India’s Test side in England. The test series starts on August 4.