Ex-New Zealand Quick Shane Bond to Mentor Black Caps Bowlers for T20 World Cup

"He'll be an extra set of hands especially around the bowlers, working with the spin and the pace bowlers and developing their plans in a tournament that moves pretty quick — so we need to be one step ahead of other teams.



"Shane's been working away with New Zealand players for a long time and he's been involved in our recent camps so it's been good for him to reacquaint himself with our guys. He's held in high regard and I know he'll bring a lot of knowledge and opinions to the group," added Stead.



Following his retirement, Bond has been actively pursuing coaching activities as he was in the Big Bash League (BBL) alongside Sydney Thunder's coaching set-up till earlier this year and has worked with both the New Zealand men's and women's squads during their winter camps.



Bond joins Stead, Shane Jurgensen and Luke Ronchi as the coaching staff for the T20 World Cup and the T20Is in India.



New Zealand have already announced their squad for the T20 World Cup and will play Bangladesh and Pakistan prior to the mega event but the squad will be without their IPL players for those series.