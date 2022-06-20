Shah Rukh Khan Buys Women's Cricket Team in Caribbean Premier League

Earlier in April, SRK announced that the Knight Riders group would set up a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Los Angeles. The project would be coordinated with the city of Irvine and Major League Cricket, an upcoming T20 league in the US. Dallas based architect HKS was given the contract of this dream project.

Khan previously invested in the Los Angeles Knight Riders in 2020.

Shah Rukh co-owns the Knight Riders Group along with actor Juhi Chawla. Apart from Trinbago Knight Riders, they also co-own 3 other cricket teams – Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Earlier in the year, at the IPL Mega Auction, SRK wasn’t present but his children Aryan and Suhana Khan along with Juhi’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta had represented the actors at the event.