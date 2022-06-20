Shah Rukh Khan Buys Women's Cricket Team in Caribbean Premier League
Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors are the other two teams in the maiden edition of the Women's CPL.
Shah Rukh Khan announced the recent acquisition of a women's cricket team in the Caribbean Premier League.
He made the announcement on Twitter, and stated that the Knight Riders cricket team franchise would have its first women's team in the Caribbean Premier League.
Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors are the other two teams to feature in the inaugural edition of the competition.
Trinbago Knight Riders has been the most successful team in the men's competition, having bagged the trophy four times. The curtain-raiser of the Women's CPL is on 30 August.
Earlier in April, SRK announced that the Knight Riders group would set up a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Los Angeles. The project would be coordinated with the city of Irvine and Major League Cricket, an upcoming T20 league in the US. Dallas based architect HKS was given the contract of this dream project.
Khan previously invested in the Los Angeles Knight Riders in 2020.
Shah Rukh co-owns the Knight Riders Group along with actor Juhi Chawla. Apart from Trinbago Knight Riders, they also co-own 3 other cricket teams – Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Earlier in the year, at the IPL Mega Auction, SRK wasn’t present but his children Aryan and Suhana Khan along with Juhi’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta had represented the actors at the event.
