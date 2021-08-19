Seb Coe Praises India's Bronze Winning Relay Team in World U20 Championship

Lord Sebastian Coe, President of the World Athletics Federation, praised India's mixed 4x400m relay team on their bronze-winning performance at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, stating the country is making significant development in the sport.

The Indian quartet of Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil finished third in the final of the 4x400m relay team event on the first day of games on Wednesday, claiming the country's fifth medal in the tournament's history.

Coe, 64, was seen chatting with Indian athletes, including medalists, in a video shared by him.