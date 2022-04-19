Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Three Golds in National Shooting Trials

Saurabh shot 562 in the T4 60-shot series to leave behind Kunal Rana of the Indian Navy, who shot 555. The same score in the junior Men's event meant Punjab's Arjun Singh Cheema with a 547 had to settle for silver.



Saurabh had come third behind the seasoned Gaurav Rana of the Air Force and Om Prakash Mitherval of Rajasthan in the Men's T3 competition earlier. Gaurav had shot 553 for gold, Om Prakash 553 for silver while Saurabh came third with 552.



Late on Sunday evening, Vijayveer Sidhu of Punjab had bagged the Junior Men's Rapid-Fire Pistol T3 trials over the Haryana pair of Anish and Adarsh Singh who came second and third respectively. The T4 Rapid Fire results are expected on Wednesday.