Sarel Erwee Century Leads South Africa To 238 Runs At The End Of Day 1

New Zealand will look to limit South Africa’s time with the bat on Day 2 as they look to close in on a historic test series win over South Africa, a team that has fared really well against New Zealand in their history.

Sarel Erwee said this about his transition from domestic to international cricket and what enabled him to have his centurion performance.

“You have got to prepare yourself the same if it’s your first game of domestic cricket or tenth game of domestic cricket. You have to make sure you prepare yourself for international cricket, if that is what you do. If that is why you play international cricket, now you have to front up and show up every single day and get better to prove you deserve a chance at playing international cricket. I am very fortunate that I had a year to settle into the squad and find my feet preparation-wise and find out what it takes to do half-decently or do well in this game. That is just through the help of teammates. Preparation and fronting-up is key.”

Day 2 of the test match will be available on Amazon Prime Video live and exclusively on 25th February.