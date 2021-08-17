Don’t See Anyone Other Than Joe Root Score a Big Hundred: Sachin Tendulkar

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar agreed with his idol and fellow Mumbaikar Sunil Gavaskar and said he doesn't see any other batsman other than Joe Root who can go out in the middle and get a big hundred.

"This England team has had a history of collapses. I felt that is where they lost the grip, and if you look at their batting, how many batters can one say, this guy can come out and get a big hundred? In this team, I don't see anyone other than Joe Root," Tendulkar told PTI.

"Teams of past had a number of such players like Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Andrew Strauss. Yes, they might get an odd hundred, but how many can get big hundreds consistently? Other than Root, I can't find anyone, and that's the state of their batting today. Maybe the reason for Root to opt for fielding first," he added.