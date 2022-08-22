Saba Karim Sees KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as India’s Long-term Captaincy Options

Karim further added that if the Indian selectors and team management are seeing a younger player to be the white-ball skipper, then Pant, 24, is the front-runner. "So, you're left with these two options. But there are so many other things to consider. Number one is for how long Rohit Sharma can continue given his injury woes. So, these things also have to be kept in mind."



"Are you looking at a young leader? If that's the case, then let's get Rishabh Pant in because he's another player who'll play all three formats in years to come. So, these are the choices which that the selectors have to deal with."