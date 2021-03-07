SA Women’s Team Trump India, Win First ODI By 8 Wickets

The hosts lost the toss and were made to bat first. It took South Africa 5 overs to dismiss the first Indian wicket as Smriti Mandhana fell prey to Ayabonga Khaka after scoring 20 off fourteen balls. The very next over saw the dismissal of Jemimah Rodrigues after scoring just one run.

India’s top order collapsed at just 41 runs when Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur put on a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket to make India go past the 100-run mark. However, their hopes were shortlived as the South African skipper Sune Luus outfoxed Harmanpreet Kaur and took her wicket.

Deepti Sharma along with Mithali Raj again attempted to firm up India’s grasp on the match and put up 52 runs for the fifth wicket. However, once Mithali Raj departed after scoring 50 runs off 85 balls, her 54th ODI half-century, India’s tail collapsed swiftly and put on a total of 177/9 in 50 overs. Shabnim Ismail led the bowling attack for SA by claiming three wickets for just 28 runs.