Rujuta Khade Shines Bright as She Breaks 20-Year-Old Swimming National Record

Rujuta Khade rewrote a 20-year-old National Record in the 50m women’s freestyle event on Tuesday at the National Aquatics Championship held in Hyderabad. She recorded a timing of 26.47s in the event, thus breaking Shikha Tandon’s national record of 26.61s, which she had registered in 2003. Rujuta emerged first in the event while Anannya Nayak finished second with a timing of 26.64s and Nina Venkatesh stood third with a timing of 26.73s.

Rujuta’s husband, Virdhawal Khade also stood first in the 50m men’s freestyle event with a timing of 22.82s while Mihir Ambre finished second while registering a timing of 22.96s A.S. Anand occupied the third position as he finished in 23.30s.