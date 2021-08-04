Ravi Kumar Dahiya Enters Gold Medal Match, Deepak Punia Will Fight For Bronze
Ravi Kumar Dahiya is the second wrestler since Sushil Kumar to compete in the final of a wrestling at the Olympics.
The last leg of the Tokyo Olympics is proving to be the most fruitful for the Indian contingent with wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya entering the gold medal match of the 57kg freestyle event.
Former junior world champion Deepak Punia too finish on the podium, as he fights for the bronze medal on Thursday.
The third Indian wrestler in competition at the Tokyo Games today was 19-year-old woman Anshu Malik who lost her opening 57kg category bout 8-2 to two-time world championships bronze medallist Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus. She
Ravi pulled off a massive come from behind victory to eliminate Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan 9-2 to assure India its fourth medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
Ravi Eyening Gold
Ravi fought two bouts before entering the semi-final match on Wednesday and it was easy victories for the Indian. In the Round-of-16, he defeated Colombia's Oscar Tigreros by technical superiority after he dominated the bout 13-2.
He then beat Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov 14-4 on technical superiority to reach the last-four. Dahiya opened the scoring in the bout with an explosive takedown of Vangelov, continuously targeting his right leg and building a 6-0 lead heading into the second period. In the second period, Dahiya scored from a two-legged takedown to go 8-0 up. In a series of quick exchanges after that, Dahiya came out on top to build up a 14-4 lead to win the bout by technical superiority.
In wrestling, a 10-point lead over the opponent results in a victory by technical superiority.
