Rashid Khan Is Worried, Can't Get His Family Out of Afghanistan: Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has disclosed that Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation in the country and is unable to get his family out of there.

Commercial flight operations from around the world have been closed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul due to the ongoing crisis. No flight can fly over the Afghan airspace since the Taliban took over the country on Sunday. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has resigned and left the country.

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried: he can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him," said Pietersen on Sky Sports.