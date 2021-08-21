Rashid Khan Shows Support For Country by Painting Afghanistan Flag on Face

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is currently playing in The Hundred tournament in England, has found support from his team Trent Rockets. The franchise captain Lewis Gregory on Friday said the whole team is trying to keep Rashid busy.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday, as Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

Rashid, 22, who played the eliminator against Southern Brave on Friday night, was seen sporting Afghanistan's flag on both his cheeks.

"We have a fantastic group of lads, and they have really rallied around him, trying to keep him busy and look after him as much as we can," Gregory told Sky Sports. "I know he has been around a long time, but he is still a young lad. You can see he is not his regular bubbly self, and all we can really do is try and pick him up."