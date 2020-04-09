Shoaib Malik and Raja Engage in War of Words For Retirement Remark

Former Pakistan Test pacer Aaqib Javed, however, felt that until Pakistan found suitable replacements for the two seniors it was useless talking about their retirements.

"Honestly speaking, I didn't see any batting talent in the recent Pakistan Super League. It is obvious that our middle order is brittle in white ball cricket and tell me few names who we can use to replace Hafeez and Malik now," Aaqib said on the GTV news channel.

He pointed out that there is no choice but to continue with Hafeez and Malik until the World T20 Cup later this year in Australia.

"You can advise senior players to retire but first need to have batsmen to replace them. The sort of innings Hafeez and Malik played in the PSL it is clear they are still our best choices," he said.

Malik, 38, has been playing international cricket since 1999 while 39-year-old Hafeez made his debut in 2003.