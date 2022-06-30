KL Rahul's Surgery Successful in Germany, Could Be Out for 2 Months

Although it is difficult to put a timeline on his comeback, sources in the know of things believe it could take another couple of months before Rahul dons the India 'Blues' again.

"He will be resting for a few days and then his physical rehabilitation will start at the NCA. That will take a few weeks before he starts with his regular net session and let's see if he can make a comeback in the Asia Cup. But that could be a touch and go," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rahul has been one of India's prolific scorers in the shortest format and is expected to play a key role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia