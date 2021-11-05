Racism Needs to be Met Head On, Says England Captain Eoin Morgan

"I think if they're matters of an extreme or serious nature like these are, they need to be met head-on, and for us as a team, that's exactly what we want to see. Obviously, the investigation is ongoing and live at the moment, so only time will tell what happens, but I think the actions by the board have demonstrated how seriously the ECB are taking how this has been handled. Yes, we want to see this brought in a great light, but equally, if there is an issue as serious as this, we want it dealt with," Morgan said in the pre-match press conference ahead of their match against South Africa on Saturday.



"We firmly believe that there is no place in our sport for any type of discrimination. I think the actions of the ECB board to Yorkshire have indicated how serious they are about dealing with issues like this and obviously resulting in their actions because obviously, those actions speak louder than words. They have been taking it in a serious manner," added Morgan.



Morgan expressed sadness over left-arm pacer Tymal Mills being ruled out of the tournament due to a right thigh strain. Mills, on his international comeback through the tournament, picked seven wickets in four matches at an average of 15.42 and an economy rate of 8.