PV Sindhu is India's Pride: PM Modi Congratulates Her After Historic Bronze
PV Sindhu wins India's 3rd medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Social media was flooded with congratulatory wishes
PV Sindhu won the bronze medal in the women's singles badminton event with 21-13, 21-15 victory over China's He Bing Jiao. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.
Post the win, congratulatory messages poured in for the Indian shuttler on Twitter. This is India's third medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Here is a glance through the congratulatory wishes.
