Wrestler Bajrang Punia Goes Off Social Media Until End of Olympics

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia said on Monday, 1 March, that he is shutting down all his social media handles until the end of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics which are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August.

The 27-year-old Asian Games gold medallist is one of the favourites to win a medal for India at the Games.

"Mein apne sabhi social media handles ko aaj se band kar raha hu. Ab Olympic ke baad aap sabhi se mulaakaat hogi ... ummeed karta hu aap apna pyaar banaye rakhenge ..... Jai Hind (I will be shutting all my social media handles starting from today. Now I will meet all of you after the Olympics.... I hope you will continue to shower me with your love)," he said on Twitter and Instagram.