PKL Auction 2023: Date, Time, Purse Balance, Sold & Unsold Players, and More

The auction of 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 is underway. The two day PKL 2023 auction commenced from 9 October in Mumbai, and will end today on 10 October. In the PKL 2023 Auction, many renowned players are in the fray including Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - captain of India's men Kabbadi team, Maninder Singh, Vikash Khandola, Siddharth Desai, and many others.

Ahead of the PKL Season 10 Auction, the franchise-wise player purse balance has already been announced by the concerned officials. Each franchise can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in the forthcoming season of Pro Kabaddi League. After almost three season, the purse price has been raised from Rs 4.4 crore to 5 crores.